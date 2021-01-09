Pundit shares exciting prediction for Leeds United’s FA Cup clash with Crawley Town

Crawley Town face a mammoth challenge as they host Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The Reds have enjoyed an excellent season so far and find themselves sitting in sixth place in League Two after a promising start to the season.

That includes an impressive run of nine games without a defeat in all competitions of late.

However that run could come to an end against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds will be confident of progressing to the fourth round after adapting to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, and they’ll be hoping that they can extend that run to a decent run in the FA Cup.

The Whites are undoubtedly favourites for this one, and according to Mark Lawrenson, he expects Leeds to come away with a 2-0 victory.

Writing for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds will have to watch out for prolific Crawley striker Max Watters, but they have enough goal power of their own to get through that tie.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past Leeds United for this one.

While Crawley Town are going great guns in League Two they’ll certainly be underdogs for this one.

Many will expect the Whites the run away with this one and barring a Max Watters masterclass, it’s hard to see anything other than an away win.