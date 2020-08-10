Pundit shares doubts over player’s Liverpool, Leeds switch this summer

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Divock Origi might not want to leave Liverpool for the likes of Leeds United this summer transfer window, as the Whites head back to the Premier League.

The men from Elland Road are planning for life back in the top flight and will be eagerly awaiting their first games to get announced for the Premier League.

In the meantime, fans are also going to be excited about seeing their side signing players this summer transfer window and they’re bound to be ambitious with some of the names they go for.

Phillips, though, has told Football Insider that he would be surprised if someone like Origi moved to Yorkshire from Merseyside.

He said:

“I do not think he would want to leave Liverpool and go to a team that could be scrapping for survival again next season but I could be wrong.

“Divock has been there for a while and he might be fed up with being on the fringes. He has won the Champions League and the Premier League and now he might just want to go and play football.

“When you go to somewhere like Villa or Leeds from Liverpool you expect to be playing virtually every game. That might be in the player’s thoughts.”

The Verdict

Origi has won some big trophies in his career so far and is still a young player so who knows what else he’ll be able to do.

For sure, though, he’ll have liked to have played more for Liverpool but thanks to their front three you can see why game time is hard to come by.

Perhaps he’ll be tempted by more game time elsewhere, then, though there is little to suggest at the moment that he is nearing an exit from Anfield right now and until that changes many of these comments are academic.