Pundit sends transfer message to Fulham player amid Liverpool interest

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Fabio Carvalho to stay at Fulham for another year instead of joining Liverpool.

It’s no secret that the Premier League giants are desperate to do a deal for the talented playmaker, with the move having been agreed in January.

The transfer couldn’t be finalised before the deadline, but it’s widely reported that Liverpool will go back in for Carvalho in the summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained why the 19-year-old should think carefully before linking up with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“If I was him I would go to a Premier League club where he’s going to play. Even stay at Fulham where he’s going to get a chance to play in the Premier League next season. That’s what he would be best off doing.

“Where do you fit him in? Does he want to just play the Carabao Cup games? He’s not going to start in that team, there are too many better players. I wouldn’t go there because you’re not going to play. Why would you go to Liverpool now?”

The Cottagers took another big step towards promotion as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 away from home last night.

The verdict

You can understand the point Agbonlahor is making as even though Carvalho is a ridiculous talent, he’s not going to force his way into Liverpool’s XI next season.

But, the chance to be involved in a group like that and to work under a manager like Klopp is huge, so you could say he will improve as a player on the training ground by working with world-class talent on a day-to-day basis.

So, the player has a big decision to make in the summer but he has shown with Fulham this season that he is destined for the top later in his career.

