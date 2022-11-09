Pundit sends Nathan Jones warning as he considers Luton Town exit for Southampton

Noel Whelan believes that Nathan Jones would be taking a risk if he swaps Luton Town for Southampton as he stressed the need for a quick start.

The Hatters chief is in talks with the Premier League strugglers over their vacancy and an announcement on his future is expected shortly, with the Saints confident Jones will take their game at Liverpool this weekend.

The appeal of Southampton and the top-flight is obvious, however pundit Whelan told Football Insider that Jones needs to consider it carefully as he may not get much time.

“It’s a completely different beast to Luton. Yes, he’s done a fantastic job with Luton – but he’s failed already at Stoke, a bigger club. I would have thought that the Southampton board would have been looking for someone with a bit more experience in the top league.

“There’s going to be so much pressure on his shoulders. I can’t imagine it’s going to excite the fans, but they’ve got to give him the opportunity to work some magic. But he’s got to hit the ground running. If he doesn’t – it will turn sour very quickly.”

The verdict

You can understand the point that Whelan is making here because Jones’ potential arrival hasn’t gone down too well among many of the Southampton support.

When you combine that with their position, there will be need to get results immediately and it’s a very different dynamic to what he has at Luton now.

Of course, this is something Jones will know and it will be interesting to see if he does make the move.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.