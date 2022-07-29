Pundit sends Everton transfer message after links to Burnley player

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Everton should go all-out to land Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.

The versatile forward was one of few to impress for the Clarets last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, so it’s no surprise there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future, particularly as he’s said to have a £17.5m release clause.

Everton are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the left-footer and Agbonlahor told Football Insider that Cornet could be exactly what the Toffees need as they look to replace the influential Richarlison who has joined Spurs.

“They’re so light. The season is starting in a week’s time. They need to get players in. Richarlison kept them up with his goals and his fight towards the end – so they need a replacement for him.

“£17.5m for Cornet – they should get that one done now. Everton have to be careful, because they were dragged out of the relegation fight last season – but they need to spend this money wisely.”

Frank Lampard has already brought in a player from Turf Moor, with Dwight McNeil joining the Merseyside outfit in the week.

The verdict

You can understand what Agbonlahor is saying as Everton struggled a lot last season and they’ve since lost their player.

Realistically, they were never going to replace Richarlison with one individual, so it’s about strengthening the squad with the funds he brought in.

McNeil was a good start in that sense but it’s clear that further reinforcements are needed and most would agree with the former Aston Villa man that Cornet would be a good addition who would bring pace and unpredictability to the team in the final third.

