Pundit sends clear warning to sides interested in recruiting West Brom star

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Premier League club Manchester United have little chance of pulling off a deal for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer, delivering a clear verdict to Give Me Sport.

The goalkeeper was the subject of interest from the Red Devils back in the summer alongside West Ham United, with Arsenal also thought to have been monitoring his situation at The Hawthorns after identifying him as a potential alternative to Aaron Ramsdale.

However, it was only the Hammers that launched an official bid for the England international in the summer, submitting a £6m offer that was rejected by the Championship side despite the fact he only had 12 months left on his contract at that time.

With Johnstone yet to sign fresh terms with the West Midlands outfit, he is set to be available on a free transfer in the summer, with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur also previously reported to have been interested in recruiting the shot-stopper along with Newcastle United.

Their chances of signing the 28-year-old have been boosted by his current side’s recent fortunes, currently looking unlikely to finish in the top six at this stage and this will damage Albion’s chances of retaining one of their prized assets beyond the summer.

With the 2022 World Cup coming down the tracks though, ex-West Brom midfielder Palmer sent a clear warning to those who aren’t planning to make Johnstone their number one.

Asked whether he could see Man United completing a deal for the goalkeeper, Palmer said: “No. In a simple word, no.

“It makes no sense that Sam goes there to go and sit on the bench. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.

“It’s a World Cup year as well, so he needs to be playing.”

United were most recently linked with the Three Lions’ keeper via 90min.com in the latter stages of last month.

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Johnstone move on and sit on the bench at United if Albion continue to decline – because being in the Championship for an extended period of time may not help his chances of forcing his way into the England squad.

In an ideal world for the 28-year-old, he would probably move on to a club like Southampton who are a reasonably solid top-tier side – but would be likely to make the 28-year-old their first-choice option between the sticks.

He needs reassurances that he will be starting most games at a mid-table/lower-end top-flight club though – because if he’s mainly a substitute – then he may as well go to United or Arsenal to sit on the bench there instead.

First-team football has to be the priority at this stage though with Gareth Southgate keeping a close eye on him – and there’s certainly no shortage of competition for a spot in the squad with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson also likely to be competing for a place on the plane.

His performances and not just his club will also determine whether he makes it into the final squad, so he needs to stay focused and minimise errors between now and the end of this term.