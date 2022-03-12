Pundit sends clear transfer message to Rangers player amid Birmingham City interest

Alan Hutton believes that Jack Simpson needs to leave Rangers in the summer after it was claimed Birmingham City want the player.

The centre-back joined the Glasgow outfit from Bournemouth in the winter window last year but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Ibrox, both under Steven Gerrard and particularly Giovanni van Bronckhorst now.

Therefore, there has been speculation surrounding the future of the defender, with reports stating the Lee Bowyer wants to bring Simpson to St. Andrew’s.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers man Hutton explained why Simpson needs to try and get minutes elsewhere.

“I always think out of side, out of mind. If you’re not even in the matchday squads, training Monday to Friday, I’ve been in that situation myself people will question ‘Well, you haven’t played a game in January so what level are you?’

“He has to move in the summer if they can’t get the fee they want it might be a loan. He’s going to have to go out somewhere and play to build his reputation up.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Hutton here as Simpson is way down the pecking order at Rangers now, even with the Scottish champions having suffered plenty of injuries at the back.

So, he knows that the manager isn’t a huge fan of his, so sticking around isn’t going to benefit him in the long run as he won’t get the minutes he surely wants.

With Blues thought to be very keen, a return to England in the summer would appear to make sense for all parties and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happened.

