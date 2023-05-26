Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Arsenal should avoid moving for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this summer, and go for more experienced players instead.

Will Romeo Lavia leave Southampton?

The 19-year-old is one of few in the Saints squad to emerge with any credit from their disappointing season, which has resulted in relegation to the Championship.

Lavia has impressed with his composure in possession and his ability to win the ball back, with the former Manchester City youngster benefiting from first-team minutes at St. Mary’s Stadium.

However, with the south coast side planning for life in the second tier, sales are expected this summer, and Lavia is a man in-demand.

The likes of West Ham and Chelsea have been credited with an interest, whilst it has been claimed the Belgian is on Arsenal’s radar as Mike Arteta seeks reinforcements in the middle of the park.

With the Gunners in the Champions League next season, they may be the most attractive option to Lavia, but, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained why they should look at alternatives to the Southampton man.

“I think Lavia is a very good player. But if Arsenal are really serious about a title push and a Champions League run next season, they can’t take shortcuts. They will want to have a good go at it, and for that you need top, top players.

“Lavia looks a good player, but I’d go all out to get Caicedo and Rice.They’ve got to make these marquee signings because it’s an area they really need to improve in.”

Southampton know Lavia’s departure is inevitable

You can understand Agbonlahor’s point here as Rice and Caicedo are both excellent players, and they have the ability to make a big impact on the Arsenal side straight away, whereas Lavia may need time to get to their level.

Nevertheless, he would still be a very good signing because he does have the ability to go on to be a top midfielder in the Premier League, as he has shown in a poor Southampton side this season.

All connected to the club knew that relegation would mean the youngster would be off, and it’s now about getting the best possible fee this summer, and then ensuring the recruitment team are given the backing they need in the market to build a squad that can win promotion next season.