Pundit says Leeds United, Huddersfield Town transfer saga could have fresh twist in 2022

Kevin Campbell has told Football Insider that Leeds United could still look to sign Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town, despite the 22-year-old signing a new contract with The Terriers.

The influential midfielder signed an extension on his current deal with the Yorkshire club, a new contract that expires in 2025.

The Whites, who had been chasing O’Brien for a large chunk of the summer, tabled four bids, with the last one reportedly reaching £13 million.

O’Brien made 42 Championship appearances for The Terriers last time out, scoring three goals and providing a further three assists.

Are these 22 Huddersfield Town stats real or fake?

1 of 22 They had more than 50% of possession against Derby County on the opening day. True or False? True False

This season, the young midfielder has backed that up with a goal and an assist in six Championship outings, helping his side to a strong start.

Speaking to Football Insider about Leeds’ pursuit of O’Brien, Campbell said: “He could still sign for Leeds next year.

“He has signed a new contract to up his money and make sure that Huddersfield can get the fee that they want. If Leeds come in they are going to have to come in correct.

“At the end of the day it is easy to say he shouldn’t have signed a new contract but if Leeds really want him they will come in with a bid that satisfies Huddersfield.

“Listen, he has done the right thing by signing a new contract. If Leeds want him they will get him. Let’s see how it goes.”

The verdict

O’Brien has emerged as an extremely important player for Huddersfield in recent years, and it is clear to see that he possesses the ability to make the step up to the higher division.

However, all his focus will now be placed on helping his Huddersfield side maintain their strong levels of performance.

O’Brien brings energy, technical ability, and intelligence to the midfield area, and whilst Marcelo Bielsa could benefit from that, it is Carlos Corberan who will at least for now, reap the rewards of having him in his side.

Leeds’ interest during the summer suggests that they will not go away quietly, and it will be no real shock to see them continuing their pursuit.