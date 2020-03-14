Pundit reveals why suspended EFL fixtures could be disastrous for Leeds United

Darren Bent has slammed suggestions that the football season should be cancelled.

A statement from the EFL has confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3 as a result of recent events.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

There’s been plenty of suggestions about ways to approach the dilemma regarding the end of the season, with some suggesting that the campaign could be scrapped entirely due to the unlikely nature of being able to rearrange all of the fixtures.

However speaking to Football Insider, Bent says that this simply won’t work as it’ll have huge ramifications for a club like Leeds United who could be denied promotion.

Bent said: “If the league gets suspended and the Premier League go and hand the title to Liverpool, then what happens to the teams at the bottom of the table?

“Do they just get a reprieve and don’t get relegated? The teams that are meant to come up like Leeds, do they not get a chance?

“You can’t just all of a sudden hand teams the title – if you do then you might as well say that the teams that are in the bottom three now get relegated. It’s really not fair on Liverpool, Leeds and others.

“We’re in really tricky waters.”

The verdict

The escalation of this crisis over the last week is worrying for all walks of life.

While football fans may be frustrated by the cancelled fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.