Clinton Morrison has revealed that Darren Moore gave his Sheffield Wednesday side confidence ahead of their second-leg clash against Peterborough United by showing them the goals they have scored at Hillsborough, speaking on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

The Owls were 4-0 down after the first leg and needed a miracle following such a crushing setback, with some of the away supporters turning on Moore and the players after such a disappointing result at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A good start to Thursday night's game allowed the South Yorkshire outfit to gain belief, with Michael Smith getting the chance to put his side 1-0 up in the ninth minute from the penalty spot.

This is a chance Smith took full advantage of - and forward partner Lee Gregory made it 2-0 after just 25 minutes - although Darren Ferguson's side managed to hold on until half time and kept the score down to two.

And they looked to have sealed their place at Wembley as the second half progressed with Wednesday unable to make a breakthrough - but Reece James added a third in the 71st minute and Liam Palmer completed the comeback in the eighth minute of stoppage time with his finish from close range.

A goal from each side in extra time took the game to penalties and unfortunately for Dan Butler, it was his missed penalty that allowed Wednesday to secure the win.

What did Darren Moore do after the first leg?

Rewinding back to last week, Moore's job may have been in danger following the first leg.

And it would have been easy for the former West Bromwich Albion boss to give up - but he went straight to work after getting back to South Yorkshire.

That's according to Morrison, who said: "He said to me, he got back after the Peterborough game (first leg). And then he couldn’t sleep, got back at half 1, watched the game again and didn’t get to sleep until 6:30am.

"And then all of a sudden, he’s got the players in the next day at 11 o’clock. You know what he did? He didn’t talk about the game that was coming up, he showed them all the goals they had scored at Hillsborough to say ‘we can score goals and we can get back into it’.

"They’ve been practising penalties, why would be practising penalties when you think the game is over at 4-0? That’s his mentality, Darren Moore."

What does this say about Darren Moore?

It just goes to show how much character Moore has.

Not only did he face criticism, but he also faced racial abuse and that's simply unacceptable.

To come back from that and get his side into shape for the second leg is commendable - and he has to take his fair share of credit for the Owls' amazing comeback.

Showing great mental strength to come back from such a big deficit, you feel they are now favourites to go on and win the play-offs with the momentum they now have.

However, how will they cope with the pressure of being favourites? They only have one shot at this rather than the two bites of the cherry they had in the semis, so they need to be on top form at Wembley.