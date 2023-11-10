Highlights Leeds United must continue to look up and fight for a top-two spot in the Championship rather than worry about their position in the playoffs or who could catch them, according to Dean Jones.

Playing a defensive game and trying to retain their current position could harm Leeds United's chances of promotion. They should play an attacking game and keep pressure on the top two teams.

There's a considerable gap between Leeds and the top two - but the former can't give up.

Pundit Dean Jones believes Leeds United must keep looking up and can't afford to look over their shoulder at some of the Championship's other promotion competitors, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Whites suffered an underwhelming start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening five league games with that victory coming at Ipswich Town.

The game at Portman Road will be seen as a real high point of this season for them - but they were at risk of being left out of the promotion mix unless they managed to improve their form.

And this is exactly what they did following the first international break, with Daniel Farke's side not looking back since then.

Not only is Farke now settled in West Yorkshire - but some of their summer additions have also had a chance to adapt to life at Elland Road now and that can only serve them well as they look to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

They face a difficult task in their quest to achieve that ultimate aim though, with Leicester City and Ipswich currently in a strong position to go on and claim automatic promotion.

Championship Top Three P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 15 20 39 2 Ipswich Town 15 14 36 3 Leeds United 15 110 28

Currently sitting eight points adrift despite winning at Leicester and seeing the Tractor Boys draw their past two league games, that just reinforces the difficult task they face in their quest to secure automatic promotion.

They could still win promotion via the play-offs if they finish between third and sixth - but they suffered heartbreak the last time they were in the play-offs - suffering a loss against Derby County.

What must Leeds United do now?

It would be very easy for the Whites to look below them rather than above them in the league table considering the gap between themselves and the top two at this point.

But pundit Jones believes they need to continue to look up and fight for a top-two spot rather than looking at who could catch them.

He said: "I think Leeds are back to having a big team mentality and that's what they needed. They are getting to the stage where they're on the coattails of the top two.

"So I think they need to continue to look forward rather than be looking over their shoulders, and worrying about how many positions they are deep into the play-offs or how many points Southampton might be behind them or anything like that.

"Leeds have just got to keep looking up, looking forwards, and focusing on themselves for now, because they've got themselves into a really good situation recently.

Is Dean Jones right about the approach Leeds United need to take?

If the Whites look back now, they may fear being caught and they shouldn't be doing that.

By trying to retain their current position, they would be playing a defensive game, which could harm them.

But by trying to keep pressure on the top two, something the Whites have been able to do in recent weeks, they are playing an attacking game and that suits them because they will feel less pressure themselves and play with freedom.

The Whites will inevitably have more wobbles between now and the end of the season - but they are still in with a chance of securing automatic promotion.

And if they don't try and achieve a top-two finish, they could easily get knocked out of the play-offs altogether. They need to be ambitious and consistent.