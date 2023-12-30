Highlights Willy Gnonto's limited game time at Leeds United may lead him to consider pushing for an exit again next month.

Paul Robinson believes Leeds United could be pushed into the transfer market if Gnonto tries to force an exit.

The Italian pushed for a move away during the summer window.

Paul Robinson believes Leeds United may need to sign a replacement for Willy Gnonto if he tries to force an exit from Elland Road next month, delivering his verdict in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites saw plenty of key players leave Elland Road during the summer, with some leaving on loan and others departing permanently following their relegation from the Premier League.

Some of those who were at the club last season stayed though, including key men Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

There was a lot of speculation about Gnonto's future though, especially when he made himself unavailable for games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City in August after being told that he wouldn't be able to secure a move away from West Yorkshire during the summer window.

Daniel Farke and Gnonto seemed to make up not too long after that, but the Italian's starting opportunities have been limited this term, with Crysencio Summerville playing a big part in keeping him out of the starting lineup.

Following the Whites' relegation, Gnonto would have been hoping and perhaps expecting to start every week, but that is no longer the case and speculation could turn his head with plenty of clubs likely to be interested in him despite his limited game time.

Robinson on Gnonto's situation at Leeds United: "The manager will want to keep him until the end of the season"

Gnonto is considering a change of agent and Robinson isn't sure what to make of it.

If he leaves next month though, the former England international believes Leeds could be forced into the market to bring a replacement in.

He told MOT Leeds News: "It’s hard to read into that. People change agents for different reasons, agents don’t just look after you on the playing side, they look after you on the financial side, they look after your personal situations and finances.

"There may be many different reasons why you want to leave an agent, whether you put two and two together and read into it, whether he is trying to get a move.

"It was well documented that he was trying to get a move in the summer, and with him not starting games, that will probably rear its head in January, Farke then has a decision to make whether the squad can cope without him.

"Is he going to use him as an impact player between now and the end of the season? If they lose Dan James, Summerville, and Piroe, who have they got other than Gnonto?

"I think the manager will want to keep him until the end of the season, but if he tries to force through a move that may then force Leeds into the transfer market."

Leeds United need to be prepared for Willy Gnonto to push for an exit

Considering how little game time he's getting, Gnonto may want to push for an exit again next month.

He won't want to go about it the way he did in the summer.

But if there are offers for him to get game time at a higher level, he may want to take that opportunity.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, he will want to impress and he isn't doing enough at Elland Road at the moment.

Joining a new club in January could allow him to force his way into contention, so the Whites need to be prepared for a potential transfer request.