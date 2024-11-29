Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the opportunity to work with Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle could be tempting for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic for a reported fee of £1 million in the summer of 2020 following their promotion to the Premier League, and he showed plenty of early promise in the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Gelhardt fell out of favour after Bielsa's exit, and he spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Sunderland, but he scored just three goals and provided three assists in 20 games for the Black Cats.

Gelhardt has been unable to force his way back into contention since his return to Elland Road, and he has made just three appearances in all competitions so far this season, while he has been left out of the matchday squad for the last five games.

Joe Gelhardt's stats for Leeds United (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 0 0 0 2021-22 22 2 2 2022-23 19 0 3 2023-24 13 1 0 2024-25 3 0 0

However, Gelhardt could be offered a way out of Leeds in January as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth, Preston North End and two Belgian clubs are interested in the 22-year-old.

Carlton Palmer on Plymouth Argyle's interest in Joe Gelhardt

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while Gelhardt may be reluctant to join a side in a relegation battle, the opportunity to work with a legendary former striker in Rooney at Plymouth could be an attractive prosposition for him.

"Another club reported to be interested in Joe Gelhardt is Plymouth Argyle," Palmer said.

"Of course, Leeds might be tempted to send him to work under Wayne Rooney.

"Wayne Rooney has been one of the Premier League's outstanding players over the years, that's without a shadow of a doubt.

"He's one of the best centre-forwards that has ever played in the Premier League, so any for centre-forward, that is always going to be a plus.

"Obviously from Joe Gelhardt's point of view, you don't want to be battling at the wrong end of the table.

"If you're going to have clubs that are interested in you at the top end of the table, then you want to go to those football clubs.

"But he also wants game time, and if he went to the likes of Stoke or Plymouth, he's going to be guaranteed game time.

"From Joe Gelhardt's point of view, if somebody like Wayne Rooney was interested in you, of course you would want to go there because you know that's an opportunity to learn from him on the training field and in matches.

"It would be a great opportunity for him.

"We'll have to wait and see, there's going to be a lot of interest in Joe Gelhardt, that is for sure."

Plymouth Argyle could be set for Joe Gelhardt disappointment

Palmer is right that Gelhardt may welcome the chance to work with Rooney at Plymouth, and there would be few better former strikers for him to learn from.

However, after their comprehensive 6-1 defeat at Norwich City on Tuesday night, the Pilgrims look set to be involved in another relegation battle this season, and that could deter Gelhardt from making the move to Home Park.

Of Gelhardt's Championship suitors, he would surely favour a switch to Stoke ahead of the likes of Plymouth, Preston and Portsmouth given their current position in the table, but Rangers may have the biggest advantage in the race for the out-of-favour Leeds man.

It has been claimed that the Scottish giants are plotting a permanent move for Gelhardt, and given that it seems highly unlikely he has a future at Elland Road, the Whites may take the opportunity to offload him in January.