Paul Robinson believes the uncertainty surrounding which league Leeds United will be in next season could be a problem for them in their reported pursuit of Michy Batshuayi, delivering his verdict in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The striker department is one that they will probably want to look at in the summer, with Patrick Bamford failing to perform well at times and the likes of Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe often playing in a number 10 role.

Mateo Joseph and the rarely-seen Joe Gelhardt can also operate up top, but more firepower could be required in the striker department to complement the excellent options they have out wide and in the number 10 role.

Strengthening this area will be particularly important this summer if they are promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but it's unclear whether they will achieve that aim.

Currently in a fierce battle with Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton for automatic promotion, they may be forced to settle for a place in the play-offs if they don't manage to record some positive results in the coming weeks and even if they do, there are no guarantees that they will be promoted.

Championship Table (As it stands April 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 42 30 84

The play-offs are a lottery and anything can happen, something Leeds know all too well.

Robinson on Leeds United's Batshuayi pursuit: "Working on two budgets"

Former England international Robinson believes Leeds will be targeting a striker this summer, but doesn't believe they can have a serious interest in Batshuayi until they know which division they are in next term.

He said: "You would expect they would go into the market for a striker if they were to go into the Premier League because of Patrick Bamford’s injury record.

"Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe I think they’ve both done excellently well this season but I think they would need the squad depth.

"Batshuayi’s a good player, proven at that level. But the problem Leeds have got is they’re working on two budgets at the moment as are Ipswich, as are Leicester, as are Southampton.

"You’ve got to make your plans, you’ve got to make your targets, but those teams sitting at the top of the Championship have to work on a Championship budget, a worst-case scenario budget and a Premier League budget.

"So there’s going to be a lot of speculation about players coming in and out of the club but I don’t think until anything is decided in terms of what league you’re in next season can you identify realistic targets because depending on what league you’re in a player you target for the Premier League you’ve got no chance of getting in the Championship."

Leeds United's recruitment team will be extremely busy

Leeds' recruitment team will surely be preparing for life in both divisions at this stage.

Batshuayi would probably enjoy a good time at Elland Road regardless of which division they are in next season - because the Whites could enjoy another promotion push in the second tier.

But with the Belgian scoring 22 goals in 37 competitive appearances for Fenerbahce this term, he deserves to play in the top flight.

And this is why he may only join if the Whites are promoted at the end of this term.

You can see Robinson's point because of this - and Leeds need clarity as soon as possible.