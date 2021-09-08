Pundit reveals key reason for Ryan Christie’s move from Celtic to Bournemouth

After losing Arnaut Danjuma earlier in the transfer window, AFC Bournemouth were able to significantly strengthen in the final third of the pitch on deadline day last week.

Jamal Lowe was acquired from league rivals Swansea City but the more eye-catching deal of the two was the signing of attacking midfielder Ryan Christie from Celtic.

Premier League outfit Burnley were also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, however the Scotland international opted for the south coast and Championship football instead.

Christie had a stand-out 2019-20 season for Celtic, scoring 20 times and notching up 16 assists in all competitions but the next campaign wasn’t so kind to him, with his figures standing at seven goals and 15 assists.

He’s set to compete with the likes of Philip Billing for a place in Scott Parker’s plans now with a promotion push to the Premier League on the agenda, however some do not understand why Christie has traded a club like Celtic with their big attendances for a team like Bournemouth.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated his believed reasoning for the move and it all boils down to one thing – money.

“That doesn’t really matter, to be honest,” Agbonlahor said when comparing the two club’s size and facilities.

“It’s about wages and he’s probably doubled his money at Bournemouth.

“He’s also playing in a team that is likely to get promoted from the play-offs or automatically.

“It definitely makes sense for him. He’s got to look after his own future.

“I’m sure the money Bournemouth offered him is a lot more than Celtic did. I don’t blame him for leaving.

“Bournemouth are an up and coming club and are looking to get promoted.”

The Verdict

When it’s all said and done, Agbonlahor is probably correct with his reasoning.

Hardly any footballers are going to come out and admit that they’ve switched allegiances for money, however in this case it looks pretty clear that this is the case – especially when Christie turned down a Premier League side.

Could Christie cut it in the Premier League? It’s definitely a huge step up from the Scottish Premiership but cast your mind back two seasons ago and Christie was banging in the goals in the league but also in the Champions League and Europa League.

He could easily be a star player in the Championship but if he doesn’t succeed it would be a big disappointment.