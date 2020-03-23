Pundit reveals how Leeds United should address key position in summer transfer window

Former England striker Darren Bent has suggested that Leeds United should only look to sign one or two centre forwards when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

As things stand, Leeds have just two senior strikers on their books, in the form of Patrick Bamford and the on-loan Jean-Kevin Augustin, who has made just three substitute appearances since his January move to Elland Road after struggling for fitness.

Consequentially, Bent feels Leeds will have to add a goalscoring threat to their side in the summer, ahead of what they will hope is a first campaign back in the Premier League next season.

Speaking to Football Insider about the positions Marcelo Bielsa’s side will need to strengthen in when the market reopens, Bent said: “Centre-forward is the one they need. Maybe one for now and see how they get on.

“It’s a difficult job scoring goals in the Premier League, some people just can’t do it, they can’t make the step up.”

But despite acknowledging their need for extra firepower, Bent has cautioned Leeds against adding too many bodies in the same position, something he feels their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United did following their promotion to the top-flight at the end of last season, as he continued: “You don’t really want a Sheffield United situation where at one time or another they’ve had six strikers on their books and none of them has really hit the ground running.

“They’re still left with a load of strikers. Maybe sign a couple but also stick with what you’ve got and see what happens with them.”

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, with nine games of the season still to be played at some point.

While Augustin has yet to find the net for the Whites, Bamford has so far scored 13 goals in 36 league appearances this season.

The Verdict

I do agree with Bent here to a certain extent.

With Augustin yet to hit the ground running and questions lingering about Bamford’s ability to take as many chances as he should, it does seem as though they will need to add to their attacking options in the summer if they are promoted to the top-flight.

However, as Bent says, they do not need to go overboard on signing too many forwards, particularly considering they will also need to keep funds available to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Then again, it should be noted that Sheffield United have done incredibly well in their first campaign back in the Premier League this season, even if Bent may feel as though they have overspent in their forward ranks somewhat.