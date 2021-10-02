Pundit reveals concern around Sheffield United summer signing

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny says he is worried that Wolves could recall midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from his loan spell with the Blades in January.

Gibbs-White made the move to Bramall Lane on a season-long loan on the final day of the summer transfer window, and has made a big impression for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side so far.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in five games for Sheffield United so far, helping them rediscover some form after a poor start to the campaign.

Now though, it seems that form has left Kenny concerned that Wolves could trigger the January recall clause they reportedly have in Gibbs-White’s loan, in order to use his talents themselves.

Giving his verdict on the midfielder’s time at Bramall Lane so far, Kenny told Football Insider: “He has done so well recently, you just hope he doesn’t get recalled. Wolves are struggling themselves a bit aren’t they, so there is a chance he could go back.

“They’d be gutted to lose him because he’s really proving himself. Hopefully, fingers crossed, they can keep him for the whole season.

“The loan is good for him as well because he’s getting competitive game-time and giving a good account of himself week in, week out.”

Sheffield United currently sit 13th in the Championship table, ahead of their trip to The Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The Verdict

You can understand why the prospect of a recall for Gibbs-White might be a concern for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

The young midfielder has been very impressive during his time with the Blades so far, playing a big role in their turn around in form.

As a result, with Wolves yet to really get going this season, it could make sense for them to recall Gibbs-White in January, if they still need something to kickstart their season.

Indeed, Gibbs-White has previously shown he is capable of holding his own the Premier League, and given his start to life at Bramall Lane, it would be a big blow to them if he was to leave prematurely.