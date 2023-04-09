TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has doubled down on his stance that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would be an excellent choice for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

The Belgian has guided the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League, which was confirmed on Friday night following a 2-1 win away at Middlesbrough.

In recent weeks, Kompany's name is one that has continuously been discussed in relation to a number of vacant Premier League jobs, including the one at Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London side are seeking a new, permanent boss come the summer following Antonio Conte's exit last month.

What has Tony Cascarino said about Vincent Kompany to Spurs recently?

Cascarino has backed Kompany for the vacancy previously, and has doubled down on that, urging Kompany to consider taking the job if offered it.

"He could take Burnley up, they could get in trouble, he could be sacked," Cascarino said, live on talkSPORT.

"That's the business - no one will feel much sympathy for him if he failed in that job to keep them in the Premier League.

"Sometimes you get opportunities in life, ones you can't turn down, and I think Vincent Kompany would that type of manager [for Spurs].

Cascarino continued: "The way he's handled the football club, the way he's handled the players and all the transfers they've done, changed the style, scored 74 goals, got promoted by April, If I was a Tottenham fan, and we got in Vincent Kompany, I'd be massively excited."

"I'd be like 'Do you know what, we've had Mourinho, we've had Conte, we've had all different types, we've had Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] before'.

"This guy is 36, 37, his work ethic is there - it's clear, he's driven.

"I'd want that sort of guy in charge of my football club if I was supporting them."

What has Cascarino said about Kompany and the Spurs job previously?

Of course, this is not the first time that Cascarino has discussed Kompany as a suitable candidate for the Spurs role.

Indeed, speaking prior to Conte's exit last month, Cascarino said, live on talkSPORT: "If they do lose Conte, which it pretty much looks like it's going to happen in the summer, there's one person that stands out for me - and it's Vincent Kompany."

"He stands out for me as the one to jump the queue and get in because I've listened to his team talks, you can look at how he's changed a football club so dramatically in a very short space of time.

"The Burnley fans will hate me but will love the way he's producing the team to play football, how exciting they've been."

Should Kompany consider the Spurs job?

If discussions were to come up, I do think it would be foolish for Kompany not to even consider the Spurs vacancy.

As well as he has done at Burnley, Spurs are a clear step up and if he has ambitions to manage at the highest level,an opportunity in North London could fast-track him to doing that.

Cascarino's fellow talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has claimed recently that Kompany has turned down the role, so it's certainly going to be interesting to see what proves to be accurate in the coming months.

For now, I'm sure Kompany is fully focussed on winning the Championship title and trying to break Reading's second-tier points tally.