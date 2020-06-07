Pundit reflects on EFL deal that could impact Leeds among others

As per the Telegraph, the EFL and Sky have reached a deal for the tv company to get a rebate of money given what has had to happen to the season, but at a reduced rate.

Fears grew that it could cost the EFL clubs £42m across the 71 sides but a deal has been struck for £10m and this will come out of proceeding tv deals, rather than club coffers.

It’s an agreement that has found some middle ground between the EFL and Sky, which is good to see, and it also helps the clubs who are obviously finding things tighter than normal at the moment.

For clubs like Leeds, it’s a relief as, if they do not go up to the Premier League, the tv deal with the EFL and Sky impacts them more than most as they’re shown so often and Danny Mills thinks some sensible pills have been taken.

He said via Football Insider:

“There has to be give and take on all sides. It is incredibly important for this to work.

“A lot of games will be free to air for season ticket holders so that is a huge bonus for fans – at least they still get the option to watch their games for no extra cost.

“They have got their heads together and it has been a sensible conclusion for everybody involved with the EFL.”

The verdict

It’s good work all round and hopefully it won’t place too much of a burden on the clubs that are in the EFL for the coming years.

Everyone has been impacted by the last few months and now is the time to help one another out, rather than hammer the last penny out of one another.