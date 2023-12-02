Highlights Carlton Palmer believes that signing Ahmed Hegazy would be a statement of intent for Cardiff City in their push for promotion.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer insists it would be a real statement of intent if Cardiff City were to sign Ahmed Hegazy from Al-Ittihad.

It was reported by Teamtalk in recent days that the Bluebirds are interested in the 32-year-old former West Brom defender along with Middlesbrough and Premier League clubs Sheffield United and Burnley.

The Bluebirds have made a good start to life under Erol Bulut and currently find themselves 9th in the Championship table, a marked improvement after a few seasons battling to avoid the drop.

Current centre-backs Mark McGuinness and Dimitrios Goutas have played nearly every league minute so far this season, missing just 28 minutes of football. Back-up centre-half Jonathan Panzo has struggled to make an impact since arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day, making just three league appearances.

With this in mind, Bulut may look to add another centre-back to his ranks in January and is said to be interested in Egyptian international Hegazy who is out of favour at Al-Ittihad.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that Hegazy would be a good addition to both Cardiff and Middlesbrough's squads, but believes Boro hold the advantage when it comes to getting the signing done.

"Cardiff City are also in the race to sign Ahmed Hegazy, and why wouldn't they be?", said Palmer.

"He's an experienced defender and Cardiff are pushing to get promoted just like Middlesbrough. Beating Boro to the signing would be a statement of intent from Cardiff.

"Would he choose Boro over Cardiff? I think Cardiff are sat better in the league as we speak but Middlesbrough have only dropped off because of the injuries they've had.

"I think Boro would have the edge on signing him, especially with the manager, Michael Carrick.

"But it would be some statement if Cardiff were to get him ahead of Middlesbrough."

How would the signing of Ahmed Hegazy benefit Cardiff and Middlesbrough?

Hegazy is a vastly experienced defender who has played at the highest level for both club and country. He's represented Egypt at Olympic level, Africa Cup of Nations and at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, at club level, he's played in Serie A for Fiorentina, Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League before a spell with West Brom where he played at both Premier League and Championship football with the Baggies.

He left the Midlands for Saudi Arabia in 2020 and has made 72 appearances in the Saudi Pro League.

Ahmed Hegazy's senior career - Transfermarkt (01/12/2023) Club Seasons Appearances Ismaily 2009-12 28 Fiorentina 2012-15 4 Perugia (Loan) 2015 10 Al Ahly 2015-17 40 West Brom 2017-20 104 Al Ittihad (Loan) 2020-21 28 Al Ittihad 2021- 51

Now 32, Hegazy could provide a calm, experienced head in defence and could help to nurture the next generation of defenders at the club.

Having falling out of favour in Saudi Arabia, January could be a perfect chance for Cardiff or Middlesbrough to pounce but it sounds like they won't be the only ones keeping an eye on the Egyptian's situation at Al Ittihad.