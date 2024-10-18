Leeds United face Sheffield United this Friday night in an early game which could have a big say on the final promotion standings in the seconf tier.

The Whites will be hoping to bounce back after Illan Meslier's mistake which ultimately cost them three points in a vital away game at Sunderland.

Meanwhile, the Blades are in fantastic form, remaining the only side in the Championship still unbeaten and would be top of the league if it wasn't for their two-point deduction.

The International break may have come at a bad time for Chris Wilder's side, but it will all be put to the test in a massive fixture at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has struggled with injuries so far this campaign, but will be delighted at the fact Daniel James and Manor Solomon have returned to training after their absences, and could be available for the encounter.

With Leeds pretty much having a full squad bar a few absentees and the Blades firing on all cylinders, expect fireworks on Friday night.

Pundit reacts to Leeds' "stern test" versus Sheffield United despite return of duo

Pundit, Carlton Palmer, has spoken exclusively to FLW regarding the clash and is expecting a tough test for Leeds, but having a full squad could be used to Farke's advantage.

"It's a massive game. Sheffield United second in the Championship, with Leeds just three points behind them.

"Obviously, it's been well documented with the injury problems Leeds have had, in midfield, with Ampadu and Gruev. Pleasing news for the supporters though, Dan James and Manor Solomon are back in training and have trained all week ahead of this big game.

"It's a difficult one to call. James has been out a bit longer and Solomon has been out for about two to three weeks, and it's great for Leeds to have these key players back. It's going to be a tough and stern test against a very organised, well-drilled side.

"Farke has proven what he's capable of doing as a manager at both Norwich City and Leeds and this is where the players will have to step up, but the Blades are in a rich vein of form and are looking like a strong, formidable team.

"It's going to be a difficult game and one where Farke wants his full squad available to him. There are 15 games to the window and Farke will want his squad fit and firing.

"It's good news the pair are back, and are available and in contention for Friday night."

James and Solomon can cause Blades problems

Whether these two returning will be the difference is up in the air, but it will no doubt make Leeds stronger, especially on the counter.

Farke will have to play his cards right and both wingers' pace and energy could provide a strong performance matched with the mood of Elland Road on a Friday night.

Not many teams have been able to penetrate the Blades' defence, who, remarkably, haven't conceded for six consecutive games, let alone actually beating them and Leeds could find that out the hard way.

The Blades' last six results in the Championship as per Flashscore Sheffield United 2-0 Luton Town Sheffield United 1-0 Swansea City Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield United Sheffield United 1-0 Derby County Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United Sheffield United 1-0 Watford

Solomon has only made two appearances so far but has looked lively in both encounters and knowing James on his day, he can light up the pitch with his electrifying pace, which could become a big problem for Wilder.

Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto have both performed this season, but inconsistency has seeped through, and the duo's return could be perfect to face the Blades' defence, who are yet to be really tested this season.