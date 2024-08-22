Sunderland have the potential to enjoy one of their best seasons in recent history.

The Black Cats are full of optimism at the moment, and rightfully so, as Regis Le Bris is taking the club into a brand-new, exciting era. The Frenchman, known for working with youngsters in the past, has taken on this young Sunderland squad and looks to be aiming for promotion.

Their season has got off to a flying start under Le Bris, having picked up six points from a possible six, which includes a 4-0 thrashing over Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday.

There is now just one week remaining of the summer transfer window, meaning there is still time for players to come in and for players to leave. It has been tough for Sunderland to keep a hold of their main stars, in particular Jack Clarke, who has attracted plenty of interest all summer.

The Black Cats will of course be hoping to keep him for at least one more season, but new developments may suggest that they will be tempted to cash in before deadline day.

Ipswich Town submit bid for Jack Clarke

According to a report from The Times, Ipswich Town have submitted a bid for Sunderland's Jack Clarke, and that there are other clubs that remain interested in securing a deal.

The Times have stated that the bid involves a down payment of £15 million plus add-ons that could take the total fee nearer to £20 million, which is closer to Sunderland's valuation.

As per Sky Sports, Sunderland and Regis Le Bris are said to be considering this offer from the Tractor Boys, which would see Clarke get his Premier League move.

The 23-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the Black Cats, and has been arguably their most important player over the last two years. Already this season, Clarke has grabbed a goal and an assist in two games, so Sunderland would be very sad to see him go.

Jack Clarke's last two Championship campaigns, as per transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 40 15 4 2022/23 45 9 12

As for Ipswich, they would welcome Clarke with open arms as they look to survive in the Premier League this season. Kieran McKenna's side like to play attacking football when given the chance, so Clarke would be a superb acquisition along with Sammie Szmodics, who also signed recently.

Carlton Palmer offers verdict on Jack Clarke bid

As much as the Black Cats would like to keep the 23-year-old for at least one more season, if they are offered the right money, they should certainly consider selling to McKenna's Ipswich.

Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, believes that the club should hold out for £25 million.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said, "He's out of contract in the summer of 2026, Sunderland have repeatedly tried to offer him a new contract, he has again rejected a new offer from the football club."

"They [Sunderland] have said they want £25 million for the player, I think that's a fair price for Jack Clarke. Obviously, he's unproven in the Premier League, but in the Championship he's been simply outstanding, so I think £25 million is about the right price for him."

"The offer from Ipswich Town has been rejected, iIthink if they come back with £20 million plus £5 million in add ons, we'll see that the deal may get done."

"It's going to be interesting because Jack may look at Ipswich and say 'are they going to stay in the Premier League?', and at the moment Sunderland have got off to a flyer - will Sunderland be in the Premier League next season?"

"He has to be admired, Jack, because there has been numerous offers for him and the club have turned down offer after offer, and he has just got on and done his job, which is what you should do. You're under contract at a football club, that football club is paying your wages, so it is down to them to decide whether they accept the offer or not, and then that comes down to the player".

"I would have thought if it's a club that Jack wants to move to and they get £25 million for him, then they should allow the player to move on, given the way he has performed and the way he has conducted himself."