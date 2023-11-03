Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks is seemingly having a difficult time of things when it comes to recruiting Mark Hughes' replacement at Valley Parade with it being nearly a whole month since the Welshman was axed as manager.

Hughes left the Bantams in 18th position in the League Two table, and whilst interim boss Kevin McDonald had a good start to life in the dugout, back-to-back defeats away at MK Dons and Sutton United have somewhat soured things.

There hasn't been many actual names linked to the vacancy, which is somewhat of a surprise, but Karl Robinson reportedly turned down the chance to talk to the club nearly two weeks ago, whilst Dean Holden is apparently of interest two months after his departure from Charlton Athletic.

It appeared though that Bradford may have had their man earlier this week though if some reports were to be believed, but former Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley was said to have done a u-turn on taking over in West Yorkshire.

Did Danny Cowley really do a U-Turn on the Bradford City job?

A report from the BBC's Ian Dennis on Thursday claimed that Cowley had agreed terms with the Bantams at the start of the week, but since then he had decided to change his mind for family reasons, putting Sparks and co back to square one.

However, Aaron Paul - host of the BBC's Football Daily podcast - has given a differing view of the situation, and it has come from the horses' mouth himself in Cowley.

Where are the Bradford City XI that lose the 2013 League Cup final?

Paul claimed that Cowley told him that he did not agree to take over at Valley Parade at all, but he did confirm that he turned down the opportunity still due to family reasons, as stated by Dennis initially.

Shedding more light on the situation, Paul said that Cowley's daughter, who currently plays for Chelsea, is sitting her GCSE's and is about to get a call-up for England, so presumably the 45-year-old did not want to uproot his family to the north of England or he did not want to move away from them.

What has Jobi McAnuff said on Danny Cowley turning down Bradford City?

Former EFL winger, manager and now pundit Jobi McAnuff has revealed his complete understanding for Cowley's decision - despite the fact that the Bradford job is a massive one for the level that they are at.

"Ultimately, whether you're a player or a manager, and this is one side of the game that people don't see, if that family side of things isn't right, you can't go in there and give it your absolute 100 per cent attention and care that is absolutely needs, particularly at a club like Bradford City," McAnuff said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"We all know the expectation, what the fans there demand and again a club that is hugely well supported week in, week out.

"So, clearly for him at this moment in time it just wasn't the right fit.

"I actually felt like it would be a really good job for him, but from his point of view everything has to be right on the pitch and off the pitch and at this moment in time it clearly wasn't."