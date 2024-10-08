Pundit Carlton Palmer believes tying down midfielder Paik Seung-ho to a new contract is another big statement of intent from Birmingham City.

Paik joined Birmingham from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in January, and he was one of few players to emerge with any credit from their disappointing Championship relegation season after impressing in the second half of the campaign.

The 27-year-old was linked with Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Sheffield United this summer, but he remained at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, with the Blues said to have turned down bids on deadline day.

Birmingham currently sit top of the League One table after an excellent start to the season, and Paik has played a crucial role in that success, starting all nine league games so far this campaign.

League One table (as it stands 7th October) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield Town 9 6 20 4 Lincoln City 9 7 18 5 Wycombe Wanderers 9 4 17 6 Stockport County 9 6 16 7 Exeter City 9 4 16 8 Charlton Athletic 10 1 16

The Blues announced on Monday morning that Paik had signed a contract extension until the summer of 2028, and the South Korea international revealed that the progress the club are making under the ownership of Tom Wagner was a key factor in convincing him to stay.

"People can feel how the Owners are changing the Club, and I can see every day how the people of the club – coaching staff and teammates – are working hard to be better every day," Paik told the club's official website.

"Since the first day of the new season, I felt like we are in a good process. So, I wanted to be part of this club and that is why I wanted to sign my new contract."

Carlton Palmer on Paik Seung-ho's new Birmingham City contract

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Paik's contract extension is great news for Birmingham, and he tipped the club to challenge for back-to-back promotions over the next two years.

"Fantastic news for Birmingham City supporters and the football club," Palmer said.

"They sit top of League One, and although they had a 1-0 defeat to Charlton at the weekend, they are going along very, very well.

"It is fantastic news that their midfielder Paik Seung-ho has signed a contract extension.

"Paik joined Birmingham on a two-and-a-half year deal in January from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, and he's signed fresh terms until the summer of 2028.

"This is fantastic news given the amount of interest that was surrounding him in the summer.

"Obviously he can see good things happening at the football club, and without a shadow of a doubt, I expect Birmingham to win the league and if not be very close.

"I expect Birmingham to be promoted and be back in the Championship next season, and you want to keep hold of your better players, so it was the right time for them to tie him down to a new deal.

"Obviously it's exciting times with the new owners and the money that's been put into the football club, we could be looking at Birmingham doing an Ipswich with back-to-back promotions and getting to the Premier League.

"I think that's what they'll be looking to do, looking at Ipswich and thinking we can do this if we sign good players and keep hold of them.

"The signing of Jay Stansfield is a statement of intent, and Paik signing an extension is brilliant news for the football club."

Paik Seung-ho news is another sign of Birmingham City ambition

Birmingham reportedly spent a total of around £24 million this summer, including paying £15 million for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, but keeping hold of Paik was one of their best pieces of business.

In truth, Paik is a player who is far too good for League One, and his midfield partnership with Tomoki Iwata will be crucial to the Blues' promotion hopes this season.

Retaining Paik this summer amid interest from the Championship was huge for Birmingham, particularly with promotion-chasing sides like Leeds and Sheffield United said to have been keen, but tying him down to a contract extension is even more impressive, and it is another indication of the club's ambition.

Paik was recently called up to the latest South Korea squad, so playing in the third tier has clearly not been damaging to his international prospects, and that may have helped to convince him to commit his future to the Blues.