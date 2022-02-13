Pundit reacts to Alex Neil taking on Sunderland vacancy

Sunderland has been described as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for Alex Neil, following his appointment at the Stadium of Light.

Neil was appointed as Sunderland’s manager on Friday night, succeeding Lee Johnson as the Black Cats’ manager after he lost his job in January.

Yesterday, Neil oversaw a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, with Alex Pritchard’s free-kick cancelling out Luke McCormick’s 20th minute penalty.

Although Neil couldn’t toast his appointment with three points, the job at the Stadium of Light has been described as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ by Ian Holloway.

“I think he’s a good lad,” Holloway claimed on EFL on Quest (12/02/2022).

“I think he’s made a very good start in his managerial career and it’s very early for him to be finished.

“Sunderland, what a fantastic opportunity for him.” Neil has won promotion to the Premier League earlier in his managerial career, with Norwich City. He’s also impressed as Preston North End boss over a sustained period, with the Lilywhites competing in the Championship and consistently threatening the top-six.

The squad inherited at the Stadium of Light is one of League One’s strongest, with promotion still the aim this season.

Neil’s side sit fourth in the League One table on 55 points. They are four points adrift of Wigan Athletic and the automatic promotion places, but the Latics have four games in-hand on their rivals.

The Verdict

It’s taken time for Neil to get back into management after Preston, but the Sunderland job is a good opportunity for him.

Although he’s stepping down into League One, he’s joining a huge football club that will have success once they get momentum behind them.

Right now, his focus will be on getting some form in League One and hopefully promotion, but we’ve seen in the past how easily achievable back-to-back promotions can be achieved.

It might feel a long way away now, but there’s no reason why Sunderland can’t think about the Premier League in the future under Neil, such is his pedigree.

Thoughts? Let us know!