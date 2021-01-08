Pundit reacts to action from EFL player as Celtic & Rangers mull over transfer swoop

Alan Hutton has revealed that he can understand why Siriki Dembele has handed in a transfer request as the attacker looks to leave Peterborough United this month.

The 24-year-old has been one of the outstanding players in League One this season, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 17 games.

Such form has caught the eye, with Celtic, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle among the clubs thought to be tracking Dembele.

And, in a bid to force the move, Dembele has handed in a transfer request, something which angered Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. However, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton suggested he can understand why the former Grimsby man has taken the action he has.

“I totally understand that he wants to go and play, from what I’ve heard Celtic are interested also, so I totally understand if Rangers and Celtic come calling, you want to leave.

“You want to play at a big club, I get it, and then you hand in a transfer request and it just, I think all hell breaks loose because, from a player’s point of view, you’ve already put your cards on the table, you want to leave.”

The verdict

You can understand where Hutton is coming from, as the chance to play for either of the Glasgow teams will appeal to any League One players, as it’s a huge step up.

But, Dembele should still be criticised for his actions here. There are ways to go about things, and all this has done is disrespect everyone at Peterborough.

Ultimately, Celtic, Rangers, Forest or whoever needs to stump up the cash for Dembele, and offers are sure to be made this month.

