Pundit reacts positively to Marcelo Bielsa development at Leeds United

Darren Bent believes that it’s a no-brainer for Leeds United to offer Marcelo Bielsa a huge pay rise after the fine work he has done at Elland Road.

The Argentinian has transformed the club since taking over around two years ago, bringing a new style of play and uniting the fans.

Whilst it didn’t bring the promotion everyone wanted last season, the Yorkshire outfit ran away with the Championship title this season and Bielsa is the man who has ended Leeds’ 16-year stay outside the top-flight.

But, with his current deal set to expire, the club are in talks over a new contract and it has been suggested they will offer him around £100,000 a week to stay on.

And, Bent told Football Insider that Bielsa would be worth every penny.

“They need to keep him because he is massive – what he’s done is superb. For him to be able to pick the players up, realise that the system they used last year was working but they faltered at certain stages, he’s come back, completely ripped that apart and they’ve been so dominant, they’ve been superb.

“Looking at his resume and hearing some of the top managers in the world talk about him, he’s exactly where he deserves to be.”

The verdict

There won’t be any Leeds fans arguing with Bent here and the club obviously need to act quickly to tie Bielsa down to a new contract.

As the ex-England striker points out, he has done a terrific job, particularly in terms of staying mentally strong after the disappointment of last season.

So, Leeds have a bright future with Bielsa at the helm and securing him on a new deal will be the best investment Andrea Radrizzani makes.

