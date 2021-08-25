Pundit reacts as Wolves linked with transfer swoop for Cardiff City man

Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t believe that Kieffer Moore would be a good addition for Wolves after they were linked with the Cardiff City man.

The big striker was outstanding for the Bluebirds last season, hitting 20 goals for the Welsh side. That, combined with a few impressive performances at Euro 2020, has seen Moore linked with a move away this summer, with reports claiming Wanderers would offer £7m for the player.

However, speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa man revealed that he doesn’t think Moore would make much of a difference at Molineux.

“They’ve got Jimenez there, they’ve got their number one striker. They’ve got Fabio Silva there who can be OK at times. So no, I don’t think he’s the answer for Wolves.”

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has made it clear that he wants to keep hold of Moore this month if possible, although he is aware that the club may not be in a position to turn down a big bid if it arrives from the Premier League side.

The verdict

This is a slightly harsh assessment from Agbonlahor as whilst Moore wouldn’t be first-choice at Wolves, he could still give the team something different because of his physicality and aerial ability.

The reality is that most strikers know they are not going to play with Raul Jimenez around, so it’s down to Moore to weigh up whether he would want to go somewhere where he would be a sub most weeks.

Firstly though, Wolves would need to put up the cash to convince Cardiff to sell, and you can’t imagine that £7m would be enough.

