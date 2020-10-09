Pundit reacts as senior Leeds United man expected to secure EFL transfer

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has suggested that Barry Douglas leaving for Watford would be a good decision for all parties.

The left-back has failed to make the match days squad for recent Premier League games, with boss Marcelo Bielsa preferring Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski to the Scotsman.

As a result, there is speculation over the future of Douglas and reports have claimed that Watford have made an approach for the former Wolves man.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Brown explained why the chance to play regularly for a side that has ambitions of pushing for promotion should appeal to the 31-year-old.

“You just need to play, the longer you don’t play, it’s so hard – that’s the key. That area, I think, is still open to be taken, but he doesn’t seem to be grabbing it, you know?

“I think if you can go and play at one of the favourites in the Championship – he didn’t play too much last season, did he – so I think that it’d be a good move.”

Watford have until next week to finalise a deal for Douglas and they could face competition from Blackburn to sign Douglas.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Douglas it seems as though he isn’t going to get any opportunities for Leeds this season as there are too many players ahead of him in the pecking order.

So, as Brown says, he should be open to a transfer because he still has a lot to offer in the Championship.

A transfer does seem inevitable in the next week and Watford or Blackburn would be making a great signing if they can finalise the deal.

