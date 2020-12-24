Pundit reacts as Leeds United & Liverpool target EFL talent

Kevin Campbell believes that Reading’s Michael Olise is capable of handling the step up to the Premier League as clubs circle for his signature.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for the Royals in the Championship this season, scoring four goals and registering seven assists in 20 league games.

Unfortunately for the Berkshire outfit, such form has caught the eye of top-flight teams, with reports claiming Liverpool and Leeds United want to sign Olise, who supposedly has an £8m release clause, in January.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell insists that the attacking player has the ability to make an impact in the Premier League instantly.

“Yeah I think he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League. Let’s not look at the Championship lightly. It is not like it is non-league. If you are a top performer in the Championship you can play in the Premier League, Leeds are proving that.

“They are doing pretty well in the league. I do not see it being a problem, especially given the way they play.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Campbell’s assessment here. Plenty of players have gone from the Championship to make an impact in the Premier League, and Olise has the ability.

It seems inevitable that he will play at a very high level at some point in his career, but the only debate is as to whether he needs to go next month.

Olise is doing well at Reading and trying to help them to the Premier League may be the best thing for his development, before reassessing in the summer.

