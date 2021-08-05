Pundit reacts as Leeds United consider transfer swoop for Championship midfielder

Kevin Campbell believes that it’s the ‘perfect time’ for Lewis O’Brien to move to Leeds United from Huddersfield Town.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new central midfielder as they prepare for their second successive year in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

And, after missing out on a deal for Conor Gallagher, it appears that the influential Terriers man is a prime target for Leeds, with reports suggesting O’Brien could make a move to Elland Road before the deadline.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell feels the 22-year-old should look to go, even if he would need time to adapt to Bielsa’s formation.

“If you can grasp that Leeds system then you can shine because it is a really progressive system which gets the best out of players who can deal with the physicality of it. If he can handle it then there is the opportunity for him to really develop his game and become an established Premier League player.

“He is young as well so I think now is the perfect time to make the move.”

The verdict

It appears that Leeds’ interest in O’Brien is genuine and many would agree with Campbell that the chance to move to Leeds would be a good one for his career, even if Huddersfield fans won’t want to hear it.

In terms of the system, the energy and stamina of the player means that he would be a good fit for Bielsa and wouldn’t take long to adapt.

Now though, it’s down to Leeds to pay the cash required to get a deal done because the Terriers are rightly demanding a decent fee for their key man.

