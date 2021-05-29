Pundit reacts as key figure at EFL club makes Leeds United transfer claim

Noel Whelan has backed Leeds United to seal a deal for an unnamed Peterborough United player that they are said to have bid for.

The Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed earlier in the week that the Premier League outfit had been in contact to try and reach an agreement for someone at the club, and he claimed they’d offered talented midfielder Alfie McCalmont as part of the deal.

Whilst the newly-promoted Championship side rejected that proposal, Whelan told Football Insider that if Leeds are serious about the mystery figure, they will have enough to sort the transfer.

“If Leeds United are desperately wanting somebody then they’ve got the resources there to go and get him with the cash. I’m sure he’s not going to cost them the earth being a Peterborough player, no disrespect. If they’re keen on this player then it’s very early doors.

“I’m very sure they will not give up straight away on a target, they desperately want.”

The Whites are set for a second season in the top-flight, which will ensure they continue to receive huge income from the broadcast deals that are in place.

The verdict

As Whelan says, if Leeds really want this player, the reality is that they will have the financial power to get him when you consider the wealth they have as a Premier League club.

Having said that, everyone knows how Peterborough operate, and they’ve shown time and time again that they won’t be bullied in the market.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether an agreement can be reached, with a lot of time for negotiations to continue.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.