Pundit reacts as Bournemouth man targeted by Celtic

Noel Whelan believes the prospect to return to Glasgow to work with Eddie Howe is going to appeal to Bournemouth’s technical director Richard Hughes.

It has been widely reported that the former Cherries chief is going to take over Celtic in the coming days, and it could have implications for the Championship.

That’s because Howe is supposedly keen on working with Hughes again, with the 41-year-old lined up for an important off-field role at Celtic that would see him help with recruitment.

If the move does go through, it would see Hughes return to the place he was born, and, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan feels it’s all a good fit for the former Bournemouth player.

“If he did go, and it sounds like he’s going back home if he’s from Glasgow, that really kind of makes sense. It’s always nice to be working alongside someone that you’ve already worked with where you have that relationship and have been successful together in jobs.

“I think they’ve got to take Eddie Howe’s opinion on board as well when they’re choosing the technical director.”

The verdict

It’s hard to disagree with what Whelan says here, as moving to Celtic does seem like a no-brainer for Hughes.

He has a connection with the city, is Scottish and, of course, would be working alongside Howe, someone who he has known for a long, long time.

So, providing the deal for the boss is sorted, then it seems inevitable that Hughes will follow Howe, which would leave Bournemouth in a difficult position ahead of what will be a crucial summer for the club.

