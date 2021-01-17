Pundit reacts as Aston Villa weigh up move for Championship ace

Danny Mills believes that AFC Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks would be a “very good” signing for Aston Villa.

Brooks has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium this month, after enjoying a fruitful campaign for the Cherries thus far.

The winger has scored three goals and chipped in with five assists for Bournemouth, establishing himself as one of the most talented players in the league.

There was interest from Manchester United in Brooks back in the summer, but he was one of few high-profile players to remain at Bournemouth.

Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign Brooks, with Dean Smith’s side believed to be keen on the Wales international.

It remains to be seen whether Brooks does leave Bournemouth, with there being ‘no intentions’ to sell the winger this month, as FLW exclusively reported last week.

But speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills said: “He is a good player with lots of energy and he’s got quality as well. Undoubtedly he would add to Villa’s squad.

“Whether he would go straight into the first team is up for debate because there’s some very, very good player ahead of him in those positions.

“But certainly he would be a very good addition to the squad.”

The Verdict

I cannot see Bournemouth selling Brooks this month.

Sure, if they fail to get promoted this season, then they will have to think about selling him, as well as the likes of Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas.

But he is an influential player for them in their bid for promotion, and it would be a really bad move if they were to cash in this month. It could de-rail their promotion push if they did so.