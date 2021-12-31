Pundit reaction emerges in wake of Sunderland & Everton player setback

Kevin Campbell is optimistic that Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead will bounce back from injury.

Broadhead suffered a horrible injury during a Carabao Cup game against Arsenal. Sunderland lost the game 5-1 at the Emirates, but it was Broadhead’s injury that caused the most concern.

However, the ex-Everton striker has insisted that he believes Broadhead can recover in time to help secure promotion for the Black Cats.

“It’s a blow,” he said, via Goodison News.

“It’s not the end of the world, but it’s a blow because he was doing really well at Sunderland. Obviously, he scored at the Emirates the other day in the cup.

“He’ll bounce back, these youngsters are quick healers, usually, and I’m sure in three months, he can still get back to try and help them get promotion.”

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson confirmed that Broadhead is set to be out for up to three months. However, he warned it could be even worse than that.

Surgeons are set to assess the extent of the damage of the injury before making a full evaluation on how long Broadhead will be out for.

The forward scored in that game against Arsenal. Broadhead has also scored five goals from eight starts in League One this season, as Sunderland push for automatic promotion.

Sunderland are currently top of the table, following a 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday night.

That victory took them top, two points clear of Rotherham who have a game in hand.

Sunderland next face a trip to Wycombe Wanderers on January 8. Wycombe are in sixth place.

The Verdict

Broadhead’s injury was a blow for Sunderland. That he could miss the entire rest of the season could be a disaster for the team.

However, there shouldn’t be a rush to bring him back from injury. The 23-year old still has a long career ahead of himself and he may even have a chance of making the Everton squad if his performances caught the eye of Rafa Benitez.

Campbell’s words of encouragement should help Broadhead on his road to recovery.