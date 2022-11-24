Pundit questions Michael Beale as he edges closer to QPR exit amid Rangers interest

Simon Jordan has questioned Michael Beale’s previous comments about loyalty as he now closes in on a move to Rangers.

The QPR chief is the number one target for the Glasgow side and contact has been made between the clubs, with it seemingly now a matter of time before he is announced as the new Rangers manager.

Even though he only joined the R’s in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation over the future of Beale, with Wolves moving for the 42-year-old in October before he turned them down.

Explaining his decision to reject the Premier League side, Beale reiterated how he is loyal to QPR and that he didn’t want to ‘jump ship’.

So, for him to leave around a month later came as a surprise and Jordan referred to those comments as he gave his thoughts on the situation on TalkSPORT.

“I’m perplexed why you would want to be so strident in your view about integrity and 35 days later that’s now changed.

“Going to Rangers at this point is such a big risk because Celtic have got such a good hold of the league. (Ange) Postecoglou is in such good nick. These bloody managers need to earn their stripes and should not be jumping at the first opportunity. This time I think he’ll find himself out of the door.”

The verdict

You can understand why there is anger among the QPR support because Beale’s comments last month were pretty strong and he wanted to commit himself to the club.

So, Jordan is right to bring that up and there’s no getting away from the fact that it isn’t a good look at all.

However, it looks as though it’s happening now and whilst Jordan is right to point out that Celtic are currently dominating, we’ve seen things can change quickly so Beale will back himself to bring success to Ibrox even though it will be difficult.

