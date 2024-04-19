Alan Hutton has questioned whether Joe Rodon would want to spend another season in the Championship.

The centre-back has been a standout performer for Leeds United this term during his loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international is set to return to north London at the end of the campaign, where a decision will then need to be made over his long-term future.

It’s unclear whether Ange Postecoglou has any intention of utilising Rodon in his first team plans for next season.

But it’s been reported that the Whites are interested in securing a permanent deal for the defender this summer, if he is to leave the Premier League side.

Hutton questions Rodon’s future intentions amid Leeds interest

Hutton has questioned whether Rodon would want to spend another season in the Championship, putting doubt on a permanent move to Elland Road.

Leeds are still yet to secure a place back in the top flight, and are far from guaranteed of a top two place in the Championship with only three games remaining.

“I think from Rodon’s point of view he will always want to come back,” said Hutton, via Tottenham News.

“His initial thought would have been to go to Leeds, play week in and week out, do well and come back to his parent club because this is the club that he will want to play for.

Related Sky Sports pundit issues Middlesbrough v Leeds United score prediction David Prutton has issued his score predictions ahead of another crucial weekend of Championship action.

“It’s going to come down to him and what he wants to do in the future moving forward.

“He’ll need to discuss with both clubs to see if Tottenham see his future there or not and if they’re willing to sell, is it a factor if Leeds go up or not?

“For the player, does he want to play in the Championship again if they don’t make it or does he see himself as a Premier League player? There are lots of ifs, buts and maybes thrown in there, but he has done really well.

“He’s looked a confident defender and the club that he’s at want him, so he’ll have to wait and have these conversations at the end of the season to see where it takes him.”

Joe Rodon's importance to Leeds

Joe Rodon's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.20 Interceptions 1.25 Blocks 1.17 Clearances 4.69 Aerials won 3.00

Rodon has featured 40 times in the Championship for Leeds so far this campaign, playing a key role in their push for automatic promotion.

But Daniel Farke’s side sit third in the table going into their final three games of the term, one point behind second place Leicester City.

The Yorkshire outfit don’t play again until Monday evening, when they travel to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough.

Yet a win over Michael Carrick’s team could take them into the top two due to Ipswich Town not playing this weekend.

Rodon will be a priority target for Leeds this summer

It’s been reported that Rodon could be available for between £10 and 15 million this summer.

If the Whites do gain promotion back to the Premier League then it will surely be a no-brainer for the club to pursue a permanent move at that price range.

But if they remain in the Championship then it will be a very different story for Rodon, who could opt to look elsewhere to try and get top flight football.

He has enjoyed a career revival at Elland Road, and looks ready for the step back up to the Premier League, so will surely want to avoid being in the second tier again next year.