It is set to be and is already proving to be a testing summer for Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League, with several integral first-teamers being linked with moves away from St Mary's.

Speculation over the futures of the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, amongst others, has taken centre stage thus far, with new Saints boss Russell Martin eyeing up his own additions and potential replacements for those who are expected to move on for pastures news.

Given that the ultimate objective looking towards the 2023/24 Championship campaign will be an immediate return to the Premier League, Martin will be eager to keep a large part of the current squad together, although he will be aware that keeping certain players will prove too tough of an ask.

Subsequently, if the Saints are set to lose some players to the Premier League, the Hampshire club's boss will need to have ideal replacements in mind.

Which Southampton player is being considered by Fulham as an Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement?

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:50 - 15/07), Fulham have made an enquiry regarding Southampton striker Che Adams, with the Cottagers considering the Scotland international as an Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement.

The prolific Serbian striker is close to completing a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, as detailed by a report from Football Insider.

The update from Sky Sports also revealed that Crystal Palace have enquired about Adams, whilst Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, and Everton have all been linked with a move for the striker, who Southampton value at around the £15 million mark.

What has pundit Carlton Palmer said about Fulham's interest in Southampton striker Che Adams?

Speaking to Football League World about Fulham's interest in the Southampton striker, and whether or not he could fill Mitrovic's boots, Carlton Palmer said: "Fulham are believed to have joined the race to sign Che Adams from Southampton.

"You know for me, I think he is an industrial, hard-working player, good, strong front-runner, but he won't be able to replace Mitro's goals.

"He will be a useful squad addition for Fulham. 123 appearances in the Premier League at Southampton and 24 goals, which is not a great return, one goal every five games.

"It's likely he will move on from the relegated Southampton, given he only has a year left on his contract and Crystal Palace are also monitoring the situation."

Should Fulham be considering Southampton striker Che Adams as an Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement?

Adams is a player of quality and is certainly someone who would improve the squad at Fulham, ahead of what could be a tougher Premier League campaign this time around for the London club.

The 27-year-old brings athleticism, desire in and out of possession and has a decent enough technical ability, whilst he is also at a very good age to go on and shine.

However, he is not a natural goalscorer and when looking to replace Mitrovic, goals are a vitally important factor in determining who would be deemed as a worthwhile replacement.

Adams has a lot of desirable qualities and has the ability to thrive at Fulham but he would not provide a solution to a potential shortage of goals at Craven Cottage, should Mitrovic go on to secure a move away.