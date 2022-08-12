Pundit provides score prediction ahead of Millwall vs Coventry City

Millwall will be looking to mount another push for the play-off places during this Championship campaign, with Gary Rowett’s side starting the new season with a win and a loss.

The Lions opened the campaign with a 2-0 victory at home to Stoke City, before they were beaten by the same scoreline at Sheffield United.

Welcoming Coventry City to The Den tomorrow afternoon, Rowett will be confident that all three points can be secured.

The Sky Blues, who have only played once during this new season, drew 1-1 at Sunderland on the opening day and will also see tomorrow’s clash as a real opportunity to make a statement.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ryan Leonard? Huddersfield Town Rotherham United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this will end as a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Millwall have grown somewhat of a reputation in recent years as being dominant on home soil and they will be hoping that this can prove true once again come tomorrow.

Despite losing club talisman Jed Wallace, the Lions have recruited well thus far this summer, and subsequently, they are in a slightly stronger place than where they were last time out.

For tomorrow’s visitors, they have managed to keep hold of the big three, for now, with Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer all vital components within Mark Robins’ side.

This fixture emerges as one of the most difficult to call this weekend, and whilst a 1-1 draw does seem a fair prediction, both sides certainly have the quality to secure all three points.