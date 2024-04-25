Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly a transfer target for Southampton this summer, according to Turkish outlet Sabah, with the Saints weighing up a move to bring the Englishman back to St. Mary’s.

Oxlade-Chamberlain came through the Southampton academy system at the start of his career before making the switch to Arsenal in 2011. The now 30-year-old enjoyed just two seasons with the Saints in League One, which led to the Gunners agreeing a £12 million move to the Emirates.

The Saints are now looking into the prospect of bringing the versatile player back to the club over a decade later. However, Oxlade-Chamberlain signed a three-year deal with Beskitas when he joined the club last year from Liverpool, meaning he is tied to the Turkish side until the summer of 2026.

He has made 16 appearances in the league for the Turkish giants, starting nine times, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Injuries have hampered his availability at times this season, keeping him from playing a larger role in the club’s campaign, much like when he was at Anfield.

He made 34 league appearances for Southampton in 2010/11, with the team earning automatic promotion to the Championship. The then teenager contributed nine goals and eight assists as Southampton finished second in the table.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent seven years in North London before signing for Liverpool in a deal worth £40 million, where he played a role in the team’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs, and became a key player under Jürgen Klopp.

However, a return to English football could be on the cards, and Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that would be a move that would carry plenty of risk for Oxlade-Chamberlain's former side.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "It's reported that Southampton are weighing up a move for their former player, the versatile and talented Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"He left Liverpool last summer as part of their rebuilding process and is now at Besiktas, but this is a very difficult one for me.

"He's only 30, and I'm a big admirer of him. I think he's a very, very good player.

"But he has so many injuries. It's been true again this season. He's spent a considerable amount of time out and he still has two years on his contract as well.

"So, he's going to cost them money. The only way that Southampton could consider this is by being in the Premier League.

"He's not going to be that cheap, so can you gamble on a player like this? Especially if you go up through the play-offs.

"It's difficult enough to stay in the Premier League and we see it year-on-year. Clubs that get promoted are struggling to stay in there.

"You can't be sentimental about that. You have to look at the player and how many games he's going to play for you.

"When you just get promoted, those marquee signings have to hit the ground running, so unfortunately for Oxlade-Chamberlain, I don't think that happens.

"He's injured too many times, and has spent too much time on the injury table, and that presents a problem.

"Whilst it would be nostalgic for him to go back, it's a risk, and I don't think it would be a good potential signing for them."

Oxlade-Chamberlain to potentially return to Southampton

It's difficult to overlook Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury issues throughout his career, which have been a real shame, stopping him from ever reaching his full potential.

It seems like they’ve remained an issue with his move to Turkey, which is something Southampton must be wary of, even though the outlay to bring him back isn't abundantly clear.

Irrespective of promotion, Southampton are far more likely to look at younger player profiles, with resale value and room to develop. Oxlade-Chamberlain may bring an injection of quality, but he brings neither of those other important factors.