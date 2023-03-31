Watford still remain in the mix for a Championship play-off spot and will be striving to reach the top-six across their eight remaining games of this second-tier campaign.

Remaining in the Championship might impact transfer plans and the plans of some of their talent, although a report from The Athletic has claimed that the Senegalese winger will depart Vicarage Road regardless of whether or not promotion is achieved.

Sarr has been chased over the last couple of transfer windows, whilst another star who could potentially generate the Hertfordshire club a handsome enough fee in 21-year-old Joao Pedro.

Last summer, Watford rejected bids from Newcastle United for the exciting attacking midfielder as it remains to be seen exactly how much interest there will be this time around.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Asked if Sarr's expected departure will force the Hornets to hold a firmer stance on Pedro's situation, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Well, I think it's unlikely that Watford are now going to get promotion this season. I think that is very unlikely and in my eyes, they'll allow Joao Pedro to leave. I think that will be the case.

"If promotion is not achieved, it will be the second season that they're in the Championship next time around and they'll want to recoup the money.

"So I think they'll allow Joao Pedro to leave and play in the Premier League and probably, his most likely destination will be to Newcastle United but they'll hold on for the valuation that they believe that he's worth.

"They didn't let him go for 25/30 million before and I think they'll hold on for the valuation that they believe is right for him."

What next for Joao Pedro?

Pedro is a fantastic talent who certainly has the potential to thrive at an ambitious club like Newcastle in years to come.

The 21-year-old has not enjoyed the best last couple of months, however, he has looked a level above in the Championship before and has also impressed in the Premier League, all at such a young age.

The complication in Pedro departing for the Premier League, if there is lots of interest, is the fact that Watford have the power to demand a very large sum, given the fact that he has a contract that will not expire until the summer of 2028.

As alluded to, the expected departure of Sarr may force the Hornets to hold a firmer stance when it comes to Pedro's future and could lead to the Hornets bumping up the price.