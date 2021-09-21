Pundit predicts next destination for Chris Hughton following Nottingham Forest exit

Tony Cascarino believes Chris Hughton would be an ideal appointment for the Republic of Ireland after leaving Nottingham Forest.

Hughton was sacked by Forest last week following a disappointing start to the season.

The 62-year-old spent 11 months at the helm, winning only 14 of his 53 games in charge of the East Midlands club.

After losing six of their opening seven games, the final straw was a home defeat to Middlesbrough last week.

The club now look set to appoint Steve Cooper as their new head coach, with Hughton now being replaced by younger, more progressive coaches in his last two jobs.

It remains to be seen where Hughton goes next, with talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino saying that he could see him ending up as Ireland boss.

Stephen Kenny is under pressure after a poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, and could be replaced soon.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Cascarino said: “I think Chris Hughton is capable of overachieving because he’s done that at Norwich, Brighton and Newcastle.

“He lost the job at Forest last week but they’ve had 18 managers in 10 years and the turmoil at the club is there for all to see.

“I think we would get the good Chris Hughton as Ireland manager. He’s always been a deep thinker; if you met Chris you’d soon realise he thinks about football a lot.

“He is a pragmatist and we have got to get back to being a team that is very hard to beat, as we still find scoring goals a big problem.”

The Verdict

I think Hughton would suit being an international manager.

He obviously has a close affinity with Ireland having played for them as a player, and I could see it being a good fit for him.

He will have a lot of time to work on the training ground, and wouldn’t have to worry about transfers either.

He would be able to choose his own squad and group of players to work with, which is something club football perhaps doesn’t allow you to do.

His style of play would perhaps match Ireland’s ambitions, too, as they are not expected to blow teams away by any means.