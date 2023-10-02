Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's dismal start to the season is expected to continue with another loss against West Brom, according to David Prutton.

The Owls' struggles extend beyond the pitch, with disagreements between Darren Moore and owner Dejphon Chansiri and lack of additional funding.

West Brom, on the other hand, recently enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Preston, boosting their confidence and showing potential for a playoff run.

David Prutton believes that former club Sheffield Wednesday will continue their dismal start to the season by suffering another loss when they take on West Brom on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday yet to win in Championship

It has been a pretty astonishing few months for the Owls since they won promotion back to the Championship in dramatic fashion against Barnsley at Wembley.

Firstly, Darren Moore left the club after disagreements with Dejphon Chansiri, and the Wednesday owner has since revealed he won’t put any additional funding into the club due to criticism from the supporters.

On the pitch, things aren’t any better, with Xisco Munoz failing to have the impact that he would’ve wanted, as Wednesday sit bottom of the league with just two points from nine games.

Even at this early stage, it’s clear they are battling to stay in the Championship, and with the Yorkshire side six points from safety already, it could be a long, hard campaign ahead for them.

The manner of the 3-0 defeat to Sunderland last time out was a real concern, as the game was effectively over by half-time, with the fans understandably furious at the latest collapse.

Wednesday could be boosted by the return of influential skipper Barry Bannan for this one, but he remains a doubt, along with forward Josh Windass.

West Brom get back to winning ways by thrashing Preston

It had been an underwhelming start for Albion, but a 4-0 thrashing of Preston has changed the dynamics, with Carlos Corberan’s side now sitting eighth, and they will take huge confidence from the manner of the display at Deepdale.

Goals from Darnell Furlong, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley sealed the points for the Baggies, who had failed to win in their previous four prior to the fixture.

Now though, it’s about building momentum, with Albion having play-off ambitions this season, so they need to start showing some consistency if they are to be taken as serious contenders moving forward.

What has David Prutton said about West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Given Wednesday’s struggles, most neutral observers would think this is a home banker on Tuesday night, and despite his connections to the Yorkshire club, Prutton is predicting more misery for his old side.

That’s because he went for a 2-0 victory for Albion in his regular Sky Sports column.

Corberan’s men have picked up seven points from four games at The Hawthorns, whilst their success last season was built on their displays on their own patch. So, they will certainly be confident going into this one.

It’s the opposite for Wednesday, who have picked up just one point from five games on their travels, although it was a good draw at Leeds, which shows they are capable of competing with the better sides in the division on their day.

How important is the West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday clash?

Even at this early stage, this feels like a huge game for different reasons.

Albion need to show they can build on a big win, and this is a great opportunity to build some momentum.

Yet, it’s clearly a much bigger game for Wednesday, who simply need to close the gap as they battle to get out of the relegation zone.

Plus, Munoz is under huge scrutiny, and despite Chansiri’s reluctance to put more money in, if Munoz keeps failing to get results then his position will be under threat.