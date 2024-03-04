Highlights Joe Rodon is currently on loan at Leeds United, away from Tottenham Hotspur.

He will have a year left on his contract in the capital when he returns at the end of this term.

Alan Hutton believes a fee in the range of £10m-£15m may be needed for a club to sign him permanently.

Alan Hutton believes it may take a fee in the region of £10m-£15m for Leeds United to sign Spurs centre-back Joe Rodon permanently in the summer, speaking to Tottenham Hotspur News.

The central defender, who signed for the North London club from Swansea City, hasn't enjoyed the best time in the English capital and has found his game time limited.

Making just 24 competitive appearances since his arrival back in October 2020, it's safe to say that the defender's time at his parent club looks set to come to an end in the coming months.

However, Rodon is putting himself in the shop window with some excellent performances at his current loan side Leeds, joining on a season-long loan deal during the previous summer window and making a real impact there.

Joe Rodon's league record for Leeds United (2023/24) [Sofascore] Appearances 32 Average Sofascore rating 7.19 Clean sheets 13 Clearances per game 4.6 Passing accuracy 91%

But when he returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, he will still have a year left on his contract, meaning Ange Postecoglou's side will be able to generate a fee for him and avoid losing him for free.

Alan Hutton predicts Tottenham's Joe Rodon price tag

In terms of interest, Football Insider reported last month that "multiple" Premier League clubs had enquired about a move for the centre-back, but were put off due to Spurs' valuation of the player.

Because he didn't sign for another club in January, that could give the Whites the opportunity to get a deal over the line in the summer, but they may only be able to secure a longer-term switch for the Wales international if they are promoted.

Reinforcing this, Hutton has predicted that the defender will command an eight-figure fee.

He said: "They’ll be looking to recoup most of their transfer fee and probably a little bit more. If we’re talking £10million to £15million or upwards, then that’s the sort of figure that would probably get the deal done.

Related Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea links to Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville It doesn't seem as though a deal for the Blues is anywhere close to being completed at the moment.

"His time wasn’t amazing when he was at Tottenham, but he’s obviously a good footballer. He’s gone away, shown what he’s capable of by playing football week in and week out.

"He looks happy, he’s at a huge club in their own right so maybe that’s the best route for him going forward.

"Do I see him breaking into the Tottenham team at this moment in time? No, but because of the way that they play with such a high line, you need to be a top player to play that position in the way that they do.

"It might not suit him at this moment in time, so it could be something that he could look to and think I’m happy where I am. Let’s continue that journey."

Leeds United will surely need to win promotion to sign Joe Rodon permanently

The Whites need to be careful in terms of what they spend, especially if they remain in the Championship beyond the end of this season.

Having spent a decent amount in the summer, they need to ensure they aren't in danger of breaching financial rules.

That could lead to a points deduction and other sanctions, something they don't need if they eventually want to get back to the top flight.

But if they are promoted at the end of this term, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's one of the Whites' first signings.

This is because a permanent deal would make sense for all parties.