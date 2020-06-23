Pundit predicts Leeds set to swerve summer attacking signing

Quoted by MOT Leeds, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that the Whites will not be signing Jean-Kevin Augustin this summer if they do not see him play anymore between now and the end of the campaign.

The Whites have been excellent for much of this season but stuttered as the game in this country returned for the second tier at the weekend.

They lost to Cardiff City and a lack of cutting edge was evident to see, with Patrick Bamford frustrated and little in the way of support off of the bench.

Indeed, Augustin is meant to be the man helping them into the Premier League but he has broken down several times during his loan spell since January and, despite the club having an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season, Robinson feels as though they’ll not take that offer up – particularly if he barely plays in the coming weeks.

The former stopper said:

“Players get injured and things don’t work out, unfortunately, these things happen in football.

“You take players and they get injured and things don’t work out.

“It’s not looking like he’s going to play between now and the end of the season and if that’s the case Leeds are certainly not going to sign him.

“It’s just an unfortunate signing and it’s a waste of money for what they paid for him. It was a gamble signing. Sometimes they come off.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Robinson here.

Augustin is a good player but he has not been able to show it at Leeds and they’d need to give their heads a real wobble if they forked out the quoted fee for him based on what we have seen so far.

Injuries can be cruel and it looks as though it is going to cost him a permanent spell at Elland Road, barring a big turnaround.