Pundit predicts disappointment for Nigel Pearson in first game as Swansea host Bristol City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Swansea City will beat Bristol City 1-0 in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge.

Pearson took charge of the Robins formally on Wednesday but was in the stands at the Riverside to watch them get back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

That result ended a seven-game losing run for City and was just their fourth win in their last 15 Championship games, highlighting the size of the task facing the 57-year-old.

He faces a tough task first up as they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on promotion-chasing Swansea, fresh off a win over Coventry City in midweek.

Should the Swans win both their games in hand, they’d move into the automatic promotion places – an advantage they won’t want to give up.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted they will stay on course to do just that and beat City 1-0 in South Wales.

He explained: “Swansea dug out a great win against Coventry in midweek. They needed it after the Huddersfield loss and are still right in the thick of the promotion action.

“Bristol City had Nigel Pearson in the stands on Tuesday night and that was enough for them to get back to winning ways against Middlesbrough. This will be a closer game than it may have been a couple of weeks ago, but I think the Swans will have enough.”

Pearson is missing a huge chunk of his squad due to injuries, including all of his out-and-out left-backs, and it seems there will be no on-field reunion for ex-Aston Villa duo Conor Hourihane and Henri Lansbury with the latter missing the Boro game due to an Achilles injury.

The Verdict

Looking at where both sides are in the table and the way they’ve played this season, a home win certainly looks the most likely result.

Swansea will want to keep their title charge up with Norwich City looking to pull themselves away completely at the top and won’t want to slip up against their South West rivals.

The Pearson factor and the result that the rejuvenated Robins picked up in midweek does make this a very interesting prospect, however.

The City players will be determined to impress their new boss and that might just see them nick a result.