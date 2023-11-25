Highlights Middlesbrough chief Kieran Scott confirms the club will be looking to add to their defense and upfront in the January transfer window.

Despite a strong start to the season, Boro are lacking a natural goalscorer and have suffered from defensive injuries.

Scott is determined to strengthen the team in these areas, giving manager Michael Carrick the support he needs to secure a play-off place or better.

Middlesbrough chief Kieran Scott has indicated they will be in the market for additions in their defence and up front during the January transfer window.

After a difficult start, Michael Carrick’s men have started to click into gear during the past month or two, and they’re now just two points outside the play-off places ahead of their return to action this weekend after the international break.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

However, the early part of the campaign has highlighted a few areas where Boro are short. Michael Carrick's side ended last season on 75 points, with multiple players having benefited due to the switch from Chris Wilder to Carrick - with his more possession-heavy and attack-minded philosophy.

He took charge after 16 games in the Championship last year, with Middlesbrough sat in 21st on 17 points, having sacked Wilder. They ended up in the play-offs and had a fantastic second half of the season with multiple loanees aiding their run to the top six.

Unsurprisingly, they are lacking a natural goalscorer, after losing Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom from the squad that did so well last season, with the latter having scored more than anyone in the entire league by the end of the campaign.

As well as that, Boro were dealt a fresh new blow this week when it was confirmed that Darragh Lenihan would miss the rest of the campaign after picking up an ankle issue that required surgery.

Since then, speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Teesside Live, Scott explained that they will be on the lookout to improve in those areas.

What are the pundits saying about Boro's need for recruitment?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer is confident that Boro can break their way into the top six, should they have a January window as productive as last year.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Middlesbrough sit in tenth place in the Championship and only a few points off the play-off places.

"They are on a nice run of form, winning four of their last six games.

"Middlesbrough's head of football confirmed they did not do the business they would have liked to have done to strengthen the club in the summer.

"But they hope to do good business in January. Kieran Scott has confirmed that when the summer transfer window had closed they began working on targeting players for January.

"A striker being a priority, as well as defensive reinforcements due to long-term injuries to senior players such as Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan in defensive positions. That is also an area they are looking to strengthen.

"Middlesbrough will hope that they have a successful transfer window, such as last year's. They will hope they can kick on, also like last year to secure a play-off place or better.

What do Middlesbrough need in January?

The two areas in question are obviously of greatest concern for Boro, given how crucial Lenihan could have been this season. Emmanuel Latte Lath has shown signs of promise but a more reliable option would be a big bonus for Carrick.

Some greater full-back depth and quality, as well as more final third creativity with another player to play in the line behind the centre-forward wouldn't go amiss, either.

Evidently, Scott recognises the requirement to bring in new faces, and it seems as though Carrick will get the support he wants in the New Year, especially if his side are there or thereabouts around the play-off picture as well.