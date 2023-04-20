Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn is a player in demand ahead of the summer.

The Addicks academy product, and son of much-loved former player Carl Leaburn, is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season at The Valley. The 19-year-old has established himself as Dean Holden's clear first choice number nine and scored 12 times in 37 appearances for the League One side this term.

Leaburn's emergence has turned heads further up the English footballing pyramid and Football League World understands that Charlton are set to face a battle to keep hold of the forward in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Millwall eye Charlton Athletic's Miles Leaburn

The Sun reported last weekend that Aston Villa were leading the pursuit of the teenager among Premier League clubs while FLW has since revealed that Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Millwall are also keen.

Holden has insisted that the player is not for sale and dismissed the interest as nothing more than "speculation".

With a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, the south London club can afford to stand firm in negotiations if the phone does ring this summer but a Premier League move may be hard for Leaburn himself to resist and if his head is turned, then cashing in may be the best course of action.

Carlton Palmer's Miles Leaburn prediction

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has predicted that should Villa win the race for the "old-fashioned centre-forward" they will look to loan him out next season and highlighted the success that such a strategy has had for Cameron Archer, who is flying with Middlesbrough in the Championship but due to return to Villa Park in the summer.

Leaburn doesn't yet look ready for Premier League football and a loan to the second tier would make sense, which could bring Blackburn, Luton and Millwall into play.

The latter are likely to be in the market for forward reinforcements in the summer as they need to sign support for Tom Bradshaw, who has enjoyed a strong season, and will surely look to recruit a physical forward like the Charlton man.

A permanent move to Villa and then loan to Millwall, assuming they're not promoted via the play-offs, could make a lot of sense. Not only would it allow him to play regularly in the second tier but he could stay in south London, where he is already settled.

That's not a series of events that would be popular among Charlton supporters, given their local rivalry with the Lions, but the 19-year-old does have to think about what is best for his career and playing Championship football next term would certainly aid his development.