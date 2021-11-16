Pundit praises Sunderland after recent events

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has told Football Insider that he has been impressed by the way that Sunderland have managed Tom Flanagan after the player returned from suspension.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland centre back previously picked up five yellow cards in five Sky Bet League One games in a row, which led to him missing his side’s away draw at Fleetwood Town back in September.

However since returning from suspension, Flanagan has only picked up one booking in his last eight games, thus showing that he may have learnt his lesson.

Now Hackett has moved to praise the Black Cats for the way that they have handled the defender’s perceived problem with discipline:

“He’s probably had some operational advice.

“There is a line where you can be overenthusiastic and something in the game can trigger frustration.

“The manager can play an influence. I’ve seen players have been docile, to some degree, in the first half and then at half-time, clearly, the manager has given them all a rollicking and they come out as a totally different team.”

Overall Flanagan has had an impressive start to the campaign and will be hoping that his side can return to winning ways this coming weekend.

The Black Cats are currently preparing to take on Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Verdict

Staying disciplined on the field of play is one of the keys to not only being a successful player but also a successful team and for that reason Sunderland will be pleased with what they have seen from Flanagan of late.

He has fast developed into one of the best defenders that League One has to offer and is setting a great example to his teammates at present.

His stock continues to rise and if his form continues, it appears likely that there may be bids coming in for him from elsewhere.

However for the time being his focus is sure to be on getting Sunderland back on track in the league.